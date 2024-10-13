Middle East

Death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon reaches 2,255

The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since the beginning of the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict on October 8, 2023, reached 2,255, with injuries totalling 10,524, said the Lebanese health ministry.

Abdul Wasi13 October 2024 - 11:11
Beirut: The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since the beginning of the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict on October 8, 2023, reached 2,255, with injuries totalling 10,524, said the Lebanese health ministry.

On Friday alone, Israeli airstrikes killed 26 and injured 144 in Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the ministry.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces reported that about 90 rockets and missiles were fired into the country on Saturday, most of them launched from Lebanon into northern Israel.

Some launches were aimed at Haifa Bay, including the port cities of Haifa and Akko, while others targeted the Galilee region.

The Israeli army said that some of the projectiles were intercepted, and there were no casualties reported. Two drones launched from Lebanon were intercepted as well.

The Israeli army has launched intensive attacks on Lebanon since late September in an escalation with Hezbollah, heightening concerns about a broader war as the conflict between Hamas and Israel continues in the Gaza Strip.

