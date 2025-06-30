Death Toll in Sangareddy Explosion Rises to 15; Search Operations Continue

Sangareddy: The tragic explosion incident in Telangana’s Sangareddy district has claimed at least 15 lives, as confirmed by State Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha. The Minister, who visited the site, informed the media that four more bodies were recovered from beneath the debris during ongoing rescue operations.

Fears of More Victims Trapped Under Rubble

According to Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, several individuals are still feared trapped under the rubble, and the exact death toll may increase as search teams continue their efforts to clear the debris. Authorities are using heavy machinery and manual efforts to speed up the operation.

Rescue and Relief Operations in Full Swing

Local administration, disaster response teams, and police have been pressed into service, working round the clock at the explosion site. Medical teams are stationed nearby, and injured victims are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Cause of Explosion Yet to Be Determined

While the cause of the explosion remains under investigation, preliminary reports suggest that it may have been due to a blast in an industrial facility or a storage unit. Officials have not yet released a conclusive statement, and forensic teams are analyzing the site.

Government Promises Support for Victims’ Families

Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha assured the public that the government will extend full support to the families of the deceased and injured. Compensation packages and other forms of assistance are expected to be announced once the situation is fully assessed.