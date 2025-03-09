Death Toll in Syria Clashes Exceeds 1,000, Red Cross and UN Call for Civilian Protection

Damascus: The death toll from ongoing clashes in Syria’s coastal region has risen to 1,018, including 745 civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The updated figures reflect a significant increase in casualties, with intense violence continuing between allied paramilitary groups and remnants of the ousted Bashar al-Assad regime.

The recent surge in violence follows retaliatory killings after a series of attacks earlier this week by Assad’s loyalists against government troops. Sixteen security personnel were killed in these ambushes, which government officials have described as premeditated, according to Xinhua news agency.

Casualties Breakdown and Warnings of Further Violence

The Syrian Observatory reported that the overall toll includes 125 members of government security forces, 148 militants loyal to the former regime, and 745 civilian deaths. However, the numbers have not been independently verified.

The Observatory warned that the lack of legal accountability could exacerbate violence and destabilize post-Assad Syria. The continued violence, particularly in areas such as Latakia and Tartous, has sparked widespread concern among international humanitarian organizations.

International Appeals for Civilian Protection

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) expressed deep concern over the escalating violence and civilian casualties in Syria’s coastal region. In a statement, Stephan Sakalian, head of the ICRC mission in Syria, called on all parties involved to take immediate measures to protect civilians and adhere to humanitarian principles.

Also Read: Israel to Send Delegation to Doha for Gaza Ceasefire Talks

The ICRC emphasized the need to respect civilian lives and property at all times, ensuring the safe passage of those fleeing violence. It also called for unrestricted access to healthcare facilities and the protection of medical personnel. The ICRC is working alongside the Syrian Arab Red Crescent to provide first aid and evacuate the wounded to medical facilities.

UN Condemns Escalation and Urges Humanitarian Access

UN officials, including Adam Abdelmoula, the UN Resident Coordinator for Syria, and Ramesh Rajasingham, Director of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, issued a joint statement condemning the escalating violence. They expressed concern over the extensive damage to civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, power supply networks, and key roads.

The UN officials also highlighted the worsening humanitarian crisis in the region, with ongoing curfews and movement restrictions hindering access to essential services. They emphasized the need for “rapid, safe, and unimpeded humanitarian access” to provide relief to those in need.

Government Forces Continue Security Operations

Meanwhile, Syrian government forces have continued security operations in the coastal region, targeting resistance pockets from Assad loyalists. Authorities have called on the remaining armed fighters to surrender, further intensifying the military crackdown in the area.

The international community continues to monitor the situation closely, with a focus on the protection of civilians and the provision of humanitarian aid in the affected regions.