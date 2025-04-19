Death Toll Mounts to 11 in Northeast Delhi Building Collapse: Police

New Delhi: A four-storey residential building collapsed in the early hours of Saturday in northeast Delhi’s Shakti Vihar area, claiming the lives of 11 people and leaving another 11 injured, officials confirmed.

The building, located in the Mustafabad locality, came crashing down around 3 am. Rescue efforts by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, and local volunteers continued for over 12 hours.

Possible Cause: Unauthorised Construction

According to police sources, ongoing construction in two to three ground floor shops may have weakened the building’s structure, leading to the collapse. Locals echoed similar concerns, saying a new shop’s renovation could have triggered the disaster.

CM Orders Probe, Locals Raise Alarm Over Nearby Buildings

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed deep sorrow over the incident and ordered an official probe. Locals have warned that several surrounding buildings are in a similarly fragile condition.

“Dirty water from sewers has been seeping into the walls for years. The moisture weakened the structure and caused cracks in the walls,” said Salim Ali, a local resident.

MCD Confirms Age and Occupancy

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) confirmed that the structure was about 20 years old and fully occupied at the time of collapse.

Rescue teams are continuing their efforts as authorities investigate the root cause of the tragedy.