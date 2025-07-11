Death Toll Reaches 18 in Gujarat Bridge Collapse Incident

Gujarat: A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat on Thursday as a bridge collapsed over the Mahisagar River, leading to the deaths of at least 18 people, according to official sources.

The sudden collapse caused multiple vehicles and individuals to plunge into the river, sparking a massive rescue operation by local authorities and disaster response teams.

Bridge Collapse Over Mahisagar River Claims 18 Lives

The collapsed structure was a key connection point for daily commuters between villages in the Mahisagar district. The incident occurred around noon, when the bridge reportedly gave way due to structural failure. Eyewitnesses described a loud cracking sound followed by chaos, as parts of the bridge crumbled into the water.

Rescue operations are being led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local police, and fire departments. So far, 18 bodies have been recovered, and several others remain missing. Divers and rescue boats have been deployed to search for survivors.

Injured Taken to Nearby Hospitals

Officials reported that more than 20 people sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Some are said to be in critical condition. Authorities have set up emergency response centers to assist the victims’ families and provide updates on the ongoing operations.

Investigation Ordered into the Cause of Collapse

The Gujarat state government has ordered a high-level investigation into the cause of the bridge collapse. Preliminary reports suggest potential negligence in maintenance or recent repair work, though the exact reason remains unconfirmed.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed condolences to the victims’ families and assured strict action against those found responsible. “We will not spare anyone accountable for this tragic incident,” he said during a press briefing.

Public Urged to Avoid the Area

Police have cordoned off the site, urging the public to avoid the area to allow rescue and recovery efforts to continue unhindered. Authorities have also appealed for calm and cooperation from locals.

A Grim Reminder of Infrastructure Safety

This incident has once again raised serious concerns about infrastructure safety across the country. Activists and opposition leaders have called for a comprehensive audit of aging bridges and public structures in Gujarat and beyond.