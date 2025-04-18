Death Toll Rises to 38 in US Airstrikes on Yemen’s Ras Isa Fuel Port, Say Houthis

Sanaa: The death toll from US airstrikes on Yemen’s Ras Isa fuel port has climbed to 38, with over 100 others injured, according to Houthi-controlled health authorities, as reported by Al-Masirah TV.

US Airstrikes Hit Fuel Port in Yemen

Late Thursday night, the US military conducted multiple waves of airstrikes targeting the Ras Isa fuel port in western Yemen. The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported that 14 separate strikes hit the facility, igniting fires in large fuel tanks. The flames were brought under control within hours.

Among the casualties were five paramedics, killed during a second wave of attacks that occurred shortly after they arrived on the scene to assist victims of the initial strike.

Washington’s Justification: Disrupt Houthi Fuel Supply

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the operation in an official statement, stating the objective was to eliminate Ras Isa as a strategic fuel source for the Houthis and degrade their economic power.

The strike marks a significant escalation in US military actions against the Houthis, who control much of northern Yemen and have been launching attacks on Israeli and US naval targets in recent weeks.

Escalating Conflict: Houthi Attacks on Israel and US Forces

On April 17, Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi claimed responsibility for 26 missile and drone attacks on Israel, and 33 strikes targeting US naval assets, including the USS Harry S. Truman.

In a televised address, he stated that over 122 ballistic and cruise missiles were launched at US warships in the Red Sea. However, CENTCOM has refuted these claims, calling them “outlandish”.

Over 900 US Airstrikes on Houthi Targets Since March

According to Houthi sources, the US has carried out over 900 airstrikes in northern Yemen since resuming military operations on March 15, 2025. The renewed US campaign comes after President Joe Biden authorized strikes in response to Houthi threats against Israeli and American vessels.

Houthis Say Attacks Aim to Pressure Israel Over Gaza Conflict

The Houthi group insists its attacks are a response to Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the ongoing Israeli offensive. They claim their military actions are aimed at pressuring Israel to end the siege and allow aid to reach civilians.

Drone Activity Near Dead Sea Sparks Regional Tensions

In a related incident, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that a Yemeni drone was intercepted near the Dead Sea, within Jordanian airspace. The Jordanian army later confirmed that an unidentified drone had crashed in Madaba governorate, with no casualties.

International Response and Humanitarian Concerns

As US-Houthi tensions intensify, global calls for restraint, humanitarian access, and de-escalation in Yemen and Gaza continue to grow.