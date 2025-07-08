Death Toll Rises to 44 in Telangana’s Sangareddy Factory Explosion

Hyderabad: The death toll in the Pasamailaram industrial area factory blast in Telangana’s Sangareddy district has risen to 44, as two more workers succumbed to their injuries today.

One of the deceased, Akhilesh, died at Dhruva Hospital, while another worker, Arif from Rajasthan, passed away at a hospital in Beeramguda.

Rescue Teams Still Searching for Seven Missing Workers

Following the powerful explosion at Sagaji Factory, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and municipal teams continue search operations. Despite nine days passing since the incident, remains of seven workers are still missing.

Officials say the explosion was so intense that body parts of some workers were found stuck inside machinery. Rescue teams are currently cleaning and inspecting the machines to recover any remaining human remains.

DNA Testing Used for Identification of Victims

Authorities have begun identifying the deceased using DNA testing, matching recovered remains with DNA samples provided by the victims’ families.

One of the Worst Industrial Accidents in Recent Times

The blast at the industrial site has been termed one of the deadliest industrial accidents in Telangana in recent years. The magnitude of the explosion has left families devastated and raised serious questions about safety protocols and factory inspections in industrial zones.