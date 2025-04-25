Decomposed Body Found Inside Parked Car in Lucknow’s Kathauta Lake Area

Lucknow: A shocking discovery was made on Thursday near Kathauta Lake in Vikrant Khand, Lucknow, when a decomposed body of a man was found inside a locked car that had been parked at the same location for four days. The deceased was identified as Arun Kumar Dubey, a 42-year-old resident of Amethi and owner of a local travel agency.

Car Left Unattended for Days Raised Suspicion Among Locals

Residents of the area grew concerned due to the foul odour and lack of movement around the vehicle. The car had reportedly remained stationary since Sunday, April 21, prompting locals to inform the police. Upon arrival, officers found Arun’s lifeless body slumped inside the locked vehicle.

Police Launch Investigation; Forensic Team Called

According to SHO Vibhuti Khand, Sunil Kumar Singh, the car was registered in Arun’s name and locked from the inside. A forensic team was immediately called to collect evidence, and the body was sent for post-mortem examination. While no external injuries were visible, police have not ruled out foul play. “We are awaiting the autopsy report to determine the exact cause and time of death,” said SHO Singh.

Family Confirms Arun Dubey Was Missing Since April 21

Arun’s brother-in-law, Santosh Pathak, told reporters that a missing person report had been filed earlier that day at Gomti Nagar Extension police station. Arun had last been seen on April 21, and his disappearance had left the family worried.

Arun Dubey: Sole Breadwinner of a Dependent Family

Arun was the sole breadwinner of a large family, which included his wife Pooja, two daughters, a 6-year-old son, and an elderly father, Ramashankar. His younger brother is mentally unwell, adding to the family’s dependency on Arun’s income from his travel agency and private driver services.

Authorities are currently scanning CCTV footage from the area and questioning local residents to reconstruct Arun’s final movements and any interactions that might offer leads. Police are also examining phone records and financial activity for further clues.