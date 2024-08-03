Deepika loses in individual archery quarterfinals, India’s archery campaign over at Paris Games

Paris: Veteran archer Deepika Kumari crumbed under pressure once again, suffering a 4-6 loss to Korea’s Suhyeon Nam in the women’s individual event quarterfinals to bring down curtains on India’s campaign at the Paris Olympics here on Saturday.

Deepika had qualified for the quarterfinals after defeating Germany’s Michelle Kroppen 6-4 earlier in the day.

Deepika had defeated the 19-year-old Nam in straight sets in the semifinal at the Shanghai World Cup in April en route winning a silver medal, but on Saturday the Indian stalwart could not repeat that performance.

The two archers were tied 4-4 after four sets but Nam was rewarded for her consistency as she claimed the fifth set to enter the semifinals.

Deepika, who has been criticised for her below-par show in the team event, was not consistent enough as scores of six and seven in the second and fourth sets pegged her back.

The Indian 30-year-old Indian recorded 28-26 in the first set to garner two points. She then hit a 10, 6 and 9 as Nam brought things on level terms, winning the second set 28-25.

Deepika again took a lead, winning the third set 29-28 with two 10s. The Indian then sacored 10, 7, 10 to lose the fourth set 27-29.

In the decider, Deepika scored 9, 9 and 9 to lose the fifth set after the Korean produced scores of 10, 9 and 10.