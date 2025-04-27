Deer Injured in Poaching Incident at Hyderabad Central University

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident at Hyderabad Central University (HCU), another deer was found injured after getting trapped in a poacher’s snare in the South Campus area.

Deer Trapped in Poacher’s Trap

According to reports, the deer was caught in a trap laid by poachers near the rear side of the JK Mess on the university’s South Campus. As the deer struggled to escape, it was attacked by dogs, which further injured the animal.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Quick Response from Security and Authorities

University security staff discovered the trapped and injured deer on Saturday evening. Immediately, they alerted local police and the Forest Department authorities. Upon arrival, the concerned authorities provided first aid to the deer and later transferred it to the Zoo Park for further care and treatment.

Also Read: Telangana: 17-Year-Old Student Commits Suicide After Failing Intermediate Exam

Poaching Incidents on the Rise

Students at HCU have expressed concern about the increasing incidents of animal poaching within the university’s forest area. They have called on the government to tighten security around the university campus to prevent such distressing incidents from recurring in the future.

Growing Call for Stricter Security

This recent incident has highlighted the need for stronger security measures and a crackdown on poaching in the area. Students have urged the authorities to ensure the safety of wildlife and increase patrols in the university’s wooded regions.