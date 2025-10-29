Defence chiefs of US, Japan underline unity against ‘severe’ Chinese threats

Tokyo: US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and new Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi highlighted their shared commitment to reinforcing the bilateral alliance in the face of “severe” security threats from China as they held their first in-person talks in Tokyo on Wednesday.

They discussed a range of bilateral and regional security issues, including improving command and control frameworks, and bilateral training and exercises.

During a joint press conference, they concurred that the current regional threat environment is “severe,” as both pointed to China’s continued push for military buildup, Yonhap News Agency reported.

“The threats we face are real, and they are urgent. China’s unprecedented military buildup and its aggressive military actions speak for themselves,” he said. “That’s why President Trump’s peace through strength agenda is so important.”

The Secretary added: “Make no mistake about it. Our alliance is critical to deterring Chinese military aggression, to responding to regional contingencies and keeping our countries safe.”

Noting Japan’s plan to bolster defence capabilities, Koizumi voiced concerns about security challenges posed by China.

“China has constantly been increasing its defence budget at a high level without enough transparency,” he said. “China has been extensively and rapidly increasing its military capabilities.”

Their show of unity against Chinese threats comes as Washington seeks to deepen regional alliances and partnerships in the midst of an intensifying Sino-U.S. rivalry over maritime security, trade and technological leadership, to name a few.

During the press conference, the defence chiefs did not mention North Korean threats.

Their talks came a day after Pyongyang test-fired what it called sea-to-surface strategic cruise missiles in the Yellow Sea, the latest launch that came on the eve of US President Donald Trump’s visit to South Korea for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Later in the day, Hegseth moved to Yokota Air Base to meet and encourage U.S. service members. He underscored their military headquarters in Japan is part of ensuring that “the Chinese specifically” understand the capabilities of the US-Japan alliance.

“Again not because we want conflict. It’s not my job to saber-rattle and look for conflicts,” he said. “But we will be strong. … Deterrence requires that type of warfighting capability.”

Hegseth is on a trip to Asia that includes stops in Malaysia, Vietnam and South Korea.

During his two-day visit to South Korea, set to begin Monday, he plans to travel to the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, attend the two countries’ annual defence ministerial talks, called the Security Consultative Meeting, and meet with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.