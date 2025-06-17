Hyderabad: Defence Liquor Racket Busted in Telangana; Ex-Army Personnel Involved

Hyderabad: Telangana Excise Department officials have busted an illegal liquor racket involving the misuse of defence liquor quota. Former Army personnel were caught selling liquor in the open market, violating defence norms.

Liquor Seized in Malkajgiri and Medchal

As part of the crackdown, excise teams seized 37 liquor bottles from Malkajgiri and another 24 bottles from Medchal. The liquor, which was procured under the defence quota at subsidised rates, was being sold illegally for profit.

Former Army Personnel Among the Accused

Officials revealed that ex-Army men were behind the racket, using their defence privileges to obtain liquor and then selling it in civilian areas. The seized liquor is estimated to be worth ₹1.23 lakh in total.

Swift Action by Excise Department

The operation was led by AES Mukund Reddy and CI Navaneeth, who acted swiftly based on credible intelligence. The accused have been booked, and further investigation is underway to identify other possible links in the racket.

Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against those misusing defence facilities and engaging in black-market liquor sales.