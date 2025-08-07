Delay in Service Leaves Ola EV Owners Frustrated at New Hyderabad Centre

Hyderabad: A growing number of Ola Electric two-wheeler owners are voicing their frustration over poor service response and prolonged delays at the Ola New Service Centre located in Snehapuri Colony near Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad. On Wednesday, the centre witnessed long queues of electric scooters, signaling the mounting pressure on Ola’s after-sales network in the city.

Several customers complained that even minor repairs or part replacements are taking several days—sometimes over a week—to be completed. Many allege that service personnel are unable to provide accurate timelines, leading to inconvenience for daily commuters who rely on their EVs for regular travel.

“The service team keeps asking us to come back later. It has already been over a week, and my scooter is still not repaired,” said a visibly upset customer waiting outside the centre.

Overwhelmed by volume

According to sources, the service centre is struggling to keep up with the influx of EVs reporting various technical issues, ranging from software glitches to hardware failures. The shortage of spare parts, combined with limited technical staff, is reportedly contributing to the delay in addressing customer concerns.

Demand for better service infrastructure

Customers are now urging Ola Electric and relevant authorities to take immediate action by strengthening service operations, increasing manpower, and improving the supply of replacement parts. They warn that without efficient support, consumer trust in electric mobility could erode—a major setback in a market like Hyderabad that’s witnessing a sharp rise in EV adoption.

Hyderabad, especially its urban pockets, has become a key market for electric two-wheelers due to rising fuel costs and increased environmental awareness. However, after-sales service infrastructure appears to be lagging behind the sales growth, raising serious questions about long-term customer satisfaction.

Experts say that for India’s EV revolution to succeed, companies must prioritise post-purchase experience, including fast, reliable, and transparent service.