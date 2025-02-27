Delhi Assembly Discusses CAG Report on AAP’s Excise Policy

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly convened on Thursday to discuss the findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, which exposed significant irregularities in the excise policy implemented by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

The discussion saw strong criticism from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, who alleged favoritism in the issuance of liquor licenses, unauthorized liquor vends in residential areas, and the failure to conduct mandatory quality checks before the sale of alcohol.

BJP Attacks AAP Over Excise Policy

The discussion on the excise policy took center stage during the third sitting of the ongoing Assembly session, which began on February 25. Notably, only one AAP representative, Amanatullah Khan, was present in the House as the remaining 21 opposition MLAs were protesting outside the Assembly premises due to a suspension order issued by Speaker Vijender Gupta.

BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay raised concerns over the lack of quality control in liquor distribution, highlighting that the CAG report exposed major loopholes in AAP’s excise policy. He stated that the government’s failure to ensure lab testing of liquor samples encouraged the circulation of illicit liquor in Delhi.

Revenue Loss and Financial Mismanagement

The CAG report estimated that the Delhi government suffered a massive revenue loss of approximately Rs 2,002 crore due to the faulty excise policy. This included:

Rs 941 crore loss from exemptions given to zonal licensees.

Rs 890 crore loss due to the non-re-tendering of surrendered retail liquor licenses.

The BJP leaders accused AAP of deliberately formulating policies that benefited private liquor vendors while causing substantial losses to the public exchequer.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Statue Controversy

Before the discussion on the excise policy, BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay also brought up the issue of a damaged Shaheed Bhagat Singh statue in a park in Malviya Nagar. He criticized the local AAP MLA for neglecting the statue’s maintenance over the past three years.

“The AAP leader’s respect for Shaheed Bhagat Singh is superficial. If they genuinely honored his legacy, they should have repaired the statue or replaced it,” Upadhyay asserted. He also noted that a similar statue in Mehrauli had been damaged, further demonstrating the government’s indifference to historical icons.

Impact of AAP’s Excise Policy on Society

Greater Kailash MLA Shikha Rai strongly criticized AAP’s “one-plus-one” liquor bottle scheme, stating that it disproportionately affected low-income groups. She argued that easy access to liquor led to a rise in domestic violence cases and increased financial distress among the underprivileged.

“At a time when many poor families were struggling to earn a livelihood, AAP’s excise policy encouraged reckless liquor consumption, pushing families deeper into financial crisis,” she stated.

Key Allegations Against AAP’s Excise Policy

The following were the primary allegations against the previous AAP government based on the CAG report: