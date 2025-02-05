Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Urges Voters to Prioritize Voting Over Refreshments

New Delhi: As the national capital, Delhi, heads to the polls for the much-anticipated Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an impassioned appeal to voters, urging them to participate actively in the democratic process.

In a message on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi encouraged citizens to cast their votes before engaging in any other activities, emphasizing, “First vote, then refreshment!”

PM Modi’s Call to Action for Delhi Voters

The Delhi Assembly elections are a crucial event that will determine the political leadership of the city for the upcoming term. PM Modi, recognizing the importance of this democratic exercise, addressed the people of Delhi with a strong and motivational message.

“Voting for all the seats in the Delhi Assembly elections will be held today. I urge the voters here to participate in this festival of democracy with full enthusiasm and cast their valuable vote,” PM Modi stated on X.

Special Message for First-Time Voters

In his address, PM Modi extended his best wishes to young voters who are casting their votes for the first time. He encouraged them to take pride in their civic duty, reinforcing the slogan, “First vote, then refreshment!” His message aims to inspire young citizens to prioritize their participation in shaping the future of Delhi.

Home Minister Amit Shah’s Appeal to Delhi Citizens

Echoing the sentiments of the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media, urging voters to exercise their rights wisely. HM Shah focused on the key challenges Delhi faces, emphasizing the need for a government that delivers real change and progress.

“I appeal to my sisters and brothers who are going to vote in the Delhi Assembly elections to vote against false promises, polluted Yamuna, liquor shops, broken roads, and dirty water,” he wrote on X.

Amit Shah further emphasized that Delhi’s electorate must prioritize good governance and long-term development. He stressed the importance of forming a government that is committed to the welfare of the people.

“Today, vote in large numbers to form a government that has a strong track record of public welfare and a clear vision for the development of Delhi. Your one vote can make Delhi the most developed capital in the world. Vote first, then have refreshments.”

Delhi Elections 2025: Key Highlights

The Delhi Assembly elections are a significant event in India’s political calendar. The outcome will determine the city’s leadership and the direction of its governance for the next term. Some key aspects to note about the elections include:

Polling Date: February 5, 2025

February 5, 2025 Vote Counting Date: February 8, 2025

February 8, 2025 Total Assembly Seats: 70

70 Key Issues: Infrastructure, water quality, pollution, law and order, and governance.

Why Every Vote Matters in the Delhi Elections

The Delhi Assembly elections are a turning point for the city. With issues such as pollution, infrastructure, and governance at the forefront, the choice of leadership will impact the daily lives of millions. Both PM Modi and HM Amit Shah have underlined the importance of voting as a fundamental responsibility of every citizen.

Political analysts predict that voter turnout will play a decisive role in shaping the outcome. High voter participation is expected to lead to a mandate that truly reflects the aspirations of the people.