Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: President Murmu, LG Saxena Cast Votes as Capital Goes to Polls

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 are underway as voters across all 70 constituencies head to polling stations to cast their votes.

This high-stakes election will determine the future leadership of Delhi, with key contenders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress battling it out. Voting began at 7 AM and will continue until 6 PM today.

Prominent Leaders Cast Their Votes Early

Delhi saw significant voter participation from prominent political and administrative figures early in the morning:

President Droupadi Murmu exercised her franchise at Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President’s Estate , under tight security arrangements.

exercised her franchise at , under tight security arrangements. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and his wife, Sangeeta Saxena , cast their votes at St. Xavier’s School, Raj Niwas Marg .

and his wife, , cast their votes at . Congress candidate from New Delhi, Sandeep Dikshit , and BJP Delhi state president Virendra Sachdeva were among the first to vote.

, and were among the first to vote. Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra voted at a government school in Shahdara .

voted at a government school in . External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi also participated in the democratic process.

Security Measures Strengthened Across the Capital

Given the high-profile nature of the election and concerns over security, authorities have deployed massive security arrangements across sensitive polling stations:

3,000 polling booths have been classified as sensitive , requiring additional monitoring.

have been classified as , requiring additional monitoring. 220 paramilitary force companies have been stationed across key locations.

have been stationed across key locations. 35,626 Delhi Police personnel and 19,000 Home Guards are actively monitoring the electoral process.

and are actively monitoring the electoral process. Drone surveillance and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) have been strategically placed to prevent disturbances and ensure smooth voting.

Key Political Battle: AAP, BJP, and Congress Fight for Supremacy

This election is a crucial three-way contest between the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. Each party has presented its vision for Delhi’s future, focusing on issues like governance, infrastructure, water quality, education, and law and order.

AAP aims for a third consecutive term , banking on its work in education, healthcare, and free electricity/water schemes.

, banking on its work in education, healthcare, and free electricity/water schemes. BJP is looking to make a comeback , focusing on governance, law enforcement, and tackling corruption.

, focusing on governance, law enforcement, and tackling corruption. Congress, once a dominant force in Delhi politics, is seeking a revival after failing to win a single seat in 2015 and 2020.

Campaigning Highlights & Election Issues

The campaigning period ended on Monday at 6 PM, after weeks of intense political rallies, speeches, and debates. Some of the key election issues that shaped the narrative include:

The ‘Sheesh Mahal’ Controversy – Allegations of extravagant renovations at the Chief Minister’s residence.

– Allegations of extravagant renovations at the Chief Minister’s residence. Pollution and Water Quality – Concerns over the Yamuna river’s pollution and drinking water safety .

– Concerns over the and . Law and Order – Rising concerns about crime rates, gang violence, and public safety .

– Rising concerns about . Alleged Voter List Tampering – Opposition parties have raised questions about the authenticity of the voter lists .

– Opposition parties have raised questions about the . Development and Infrastructure – Debates over the quality of roads, transportation, and governance.

2020 Assembly Election Recap: AAP’s Historic Win

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory, securing 62 out of 70 seats. The BJP managed only 8 seats, while Congress failed to win a single seat for the second consecutive election. The results of this election will determine whether AAP continues its political dominance or if BJP and Congress can regain their lost ground.

Voter Turnout and What’s Next?

As polling continues, all eyes are on voter turnout percentages, which will indicate public sentiment and potential election outcomes. A high turnout generally signifies strong anti-incumbency or enthusiasm for a particular party, while a lower turnout could suggest voter dissatisfaction.

The Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 results will be announced on February 8, 2025. Until then, political analysts, party workers, and voters await the final verdict that will shape Delhi’s political future for the next five years.

Stay tuned for live updates, post-election analysis, and in-depth coverage as the election unfolds!