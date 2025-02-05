Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: High-Stakes Battle as Voting Takes Place Across 70 Constituencies

New Delhi: Delhi is witnessing a high-stakes political showdown as polling takes place across all 70 Assembly constituencies on Wednesday. The voting commenced at 7 AM and will continue until 6 PM, with authorities ensuring a smooth and peaceful election process under tight security arrangements.

Extensive Security Measures in Place

To ensure fair and safe elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed extensive security measures, including 220 paramilitary force companies, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 Home Guards across the national capital.

With around 3,000 polling booths identified as sensitive, additional security reinforcements have been deployed, including drone surveillance and Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) stationed in vulnerable areas to prevent any law-and-order disruptions.

Key Highlights of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

Polling Date: February 5, 2025

February 5, 2025 Vote Counting & Results Announcement: February 8, 2025

February 8, 2025 Total Assembly Seats: 70

70 Reserved Seats for Scheduled Caste Candidates: 12

12 Security Arrangements: Drones, QRTs, paramilitary forces, and Delhi Police deployed

Drones, QRTs, paramilitary forces, and Delhi Police deployed Major Contesting Political Parties: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress Major Election Issues: ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy, pollution, Yamuna water quality, infrastructure, law and order, and voter list tampering allegations.

Delhi’s Political Landscape: AAP, BJP, and Congress in a Fierce Contest

The results of the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, to be announced on February 8, will determine whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retains its dominance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) makes a comeback, or the Congress revives its lost influence.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: PM Modi Urges Voters to Prioritize Voting Over Refreshments

Several high-profile candidates are contesting in this election, representing the three major parties:

Arvind Kejriwal (New Delhi)

(New Delhi) Chief Minister Atishi (Kalkaji)

(Kalkaji) Manish Sisodia (Jangpura)

(Jangpura) Satyendra Jain (Shakur Basti)

(Shakur Basti) Awadh Ojha (Patparganj)

(Patparganj) Somnath Bharti (Malviya Nagar)

(Malviya Nagar) Amanatullah Khan (Okhla)

Alka Lamba (Kalkaji)

(Kalkaji) Sandeep Dikshit (New Delhi)

Parvesh Verma (New Delhi)

(New Delhi) Ramesh Bidhuri (Kalkaji)

(Kalkaji) Arvinder Singh Lovely (Gandhi Nagar)

(Gandhi Nagar) Kapil Mishra (Karawal Nagar)

(Karawal Nagar) Kailash Gahlot (Bijwasan)

Election Campaigns Led by Top Leaders

The election campaigns have been led by top leaders from all three major parties:

AAP’s campaign: Led by Arvind Kejriwal, CM Atishi, Manish Sisodia, and Saurabh Bharadwaj .

Led by . BJP’s campaign: Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP chief J.P. Nadda .

Led by . Congress’ campaign: Led by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Major Issues Dominating the Delhi Elections 2025

Voters in Delhi are deciding their next government based on several pressing issues, including:

The ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy – Allegations of misuse of government funds.

– Allegations of misuse of government funds. Pollution crisis – Poor air quality and environmental concerns.

– Poor air quality and environmental concerns. Yamuna water quality – Concerns about contamination and accessibility of clean water.

– Concerns about contamination and accessibility of clean water. Infrastructure woes – Quality of roads, public transport, and urban planning.

– Quality of roads, public transport, and urban planning. Law and order – Rising crime rates and gang wars in the capital.

– Rising crime rates and gang wars in the capital. Allegations of voter list tampering – Claims of irregularities in the electoral process.

Flashback: Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results

In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, the AAP secured a landslide victory, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP managed to secure only 8 seats. The Congress, which once dominated Delhi politics for 15 years, failed to win a single seat for the second consecutive term.