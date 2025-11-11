Delhi blast: Suspect car bought from second-hand dealer in Faridabad

New Delhi: As investigations continue into the Delhi blast, it has been revealed that the Hyundai i20 car used in the explosion was bought from a second-hand car dealer located in Sector 37 of Faridabad, Haryana.

The blast occurred on Monday evening when a Haryana-registered car, a Hyundai i20, parked near Gate No.1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens. High alerts have been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai, with security around crowded public places and religious sites enhanced.

This incident also came just hours after police busted a terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits in Faridabad and seized 2,900 kg of explosives and a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

Police also announced that over the past few days, they have arrested two Jammu and Kashmir doctors, Adil Ahmad Rather and Muzammil, who were linked to these terror outfits, which, according to the sources, panicked the module and led to the blast.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

As per the sources, the Hyundai i20 was initially owned by Mohammad Salman, who was apprehended on Monday night, and the car changed ownership several times — it was first sold to Nadeem, then to a second-hand car dealer in Faridabad.

The vehicle was later bought by Aamir, followed by Tariq, who is also suspected to be associated with the Faridabad terror module, and subsequently acquired by Mohammad Umar. Both Aamir and Tariq are also under investigation by authorities.

Following the blast, the Delhi Police intensified their investigation into the car blast that occurred near the Red Fort, revealing crucial details from CCTV footage that tracked the suspect vehicle’s movements hours before the explosion.

According to Delhi Police sources, CCTV footage shows that the white i20 car was parked near the Red Fort parking area at around 3.19 p.m., remaining there for nearly three hours before it exited the parking at approximately 6.48 p.m.

The car was seen leaving the parking area at a time when there was heavy crowd movement in the vicinity, police officials said.

Also Read: Polling underway in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills as over 4 lakh voters decide fate of 58 candidates

The footage is being closely examined to determine who brought the vehicle to the parking area, who entered or exited the car, and who later drove it out. Investigators are also tracing the vehicle’s full route, from where it originated, how it reached the Red Fort parking, and how it later proceeded toward the traffic signal located directly in front of the monument.

Police officials confirmed that over 100 CCTV clips are being analysed, including footage from nearby roads and parking toll plazas, to map the vehicle’s journey and identify the suspect. “The suspect appears to be alone in the footage,” Delhi Police sources said, adding that the route toward Daryaganj is now under examination.

Investigators will also question the parking attendant on duty at the time to gather more information about the car’s arrival and departure.

A case has been registered under UAPA Sections 16 and 18, along with provisions of the Explosives Act and several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, as part of heightened security measures, the Delhi Police have closed Gate Nos. 1 and 4 of the Lal Qila Metro Station for public movement due to ongoing security operations in the area.

The Delhi Police are continuing to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the blast, emphasising that all possible angles are being examined.