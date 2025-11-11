Delhi blasts: High alert continues in Bengaluru, border regions

Bengaluru: Security has been significantly heightened across major public places and critical installations in Bengaluru and the coastal Karwar district in Karnataka, following the car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday. Security has beefed up across railway stations, bus terminals, the airport, metro stations, shopping malls, business centres, and other critical institutions. The Bengaluru city police have declared a high alert throughout the city as a precautionary measure. Officers have been instructed to maintain strict surveillance and conduct continuous monitoring.

Barricades have been set up on key roads, and thorough vehicle checks have been underway since midnight Monday to bolster security readiness. Additional police personnel have been deployed to detect and verify any suspicious individuals or activities. Soon after the Delhi blast, the Bengaluru City Police urged the public to remain calm, cooperate with security personnel during checks, and promptly report any unusual or suspicious activity.

Also Read: Those responsible will not be spared: Rajnath Singh on Delhi blast

A high alert has also been declared in Karwar district, which hosts key defence installations, as well as around the Kadamba Naval Base and the Kaiga Nuclear Power Station in Karnataka Security personnel are checking every vehicle entering the district from Goa, Bhatkal, and Ramnagar. Superintendent of Police M.N. Deepan has intensified patrolling in sensitive areas.

Police teams have visited and inspected various key locations in the district, including the Karwar port, railway stations, and bus stands. Deepan personally inspected the premises of Karwar’s Krims Hospital and the port area. Bomb and dog squad teams have also been directed to conduct security checks at railway stations, ports, bus stands, and other sensitive locations. Instructions have been issued to inspect vehicles entering the district from Goa — including Majali in Karwar and Anmod in Ramnagar taluk.

The Mangaluru International Airport authorities have issued a passenger advisory on Tuesday stating that, “Passenger screening protocols have been enhanced for departing passengers at Mangaluru Airport.” “Passengers are advised to arrive ahead of their scheduled departure and cooperate with security personnel for the checking process. The safety and security of our passengers and airport personnel remains our utmost priority,” the airport authorities said.