IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Elect to Bowl Against RCB in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL 2025 clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals Aim to Extend Unbeaten Streak

The Capitals are the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far, having won all three of their matches. They currently occupy the second position on the IPL points table, trailing only on net run rate.

RCB Hold Strong at Third

RCB, meanwhile, have had a strong start as well, winning three of their four matches, placing them third on the table. They enter this game without making any changes to their playing XI.

Key Team Changes: Faf Returns for DC

Delhi made one notable change, bringing back veteran batter Faf du Plessis in place of Samir Rizvi, adding experience to their top order.

Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB):

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.

Delhi Capitals (DC):

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Axar Patel (c), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.