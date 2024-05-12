Sports

Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against RCB

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL here on Sunday.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against RCB
Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against RCB

Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL here on Sunday.

Related Stories
IPL Auction 2024: CSK secure Daryl Mitchell for Rs 14 crore, PBKS take Harshal Patel for Rs 11.75 Cr
BCCI announces release of Request for Proposals for staging IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony
Shreyas Iyer Makes a Comeback as Captain for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, Nitish Rana Appointed Vice-Captain
IPL 2024 Retentions: Pant, Warner, Shaw, Axar retained; Powell, Sarfaraz, Rahman amongst 11 released by DC
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper Warner fined for slow-over rate against SRH

Axar Patel is captaining Delhi in place of Rishabh Pant, who was handed a one match suspension for a third slow over rate offence this season.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel (w), Shai Hope,

Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Back to top button