Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against RCB

Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL here on Sunday.

Axar Patel is captaining Delhi in place of Rishabh Pant, who was handed a one match suspension for a third slow over rate offence this season.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel (w), Shai Hope,

Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson.