Delhi CM Approves Rs 2,500 per Month Scheme for Women, Allocates Rs 5,100 Cr

New Delhi: Fulfilling the ruling BJP’s flagship Assembly election promise, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday approved a scheme providing Rs 2,500 in monthly financial assistance to eligible women under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana.

The scheme will receive an allocation of Rs 5,100 crore for this financial year.

Announcement and Approval

The scheme was approved during a Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Gupta and was officially announced by BJP National President J.P. Nadda at an event held to mark International Women’s Day at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Nadda congratulated both PM Modi and CM Rekha Gupta for the initiative, stating that before arriving at the event, the Delhi Cabinet had approved the Rs 2,500 per month Mahila Samriddhi Yojana for women in Delhi.

Focus on Women’s Security and Empowerment

Nadda emphasized PM Modi’s commitment to promoting women-led development and highlighted several decisions by CM Gupta aimed at enhancing the safety and security of women in Delhi. These measures include increasing the number of CCTV cameras, deploying more Pink PCR vans staffed by women, expanding the availability of pink toilets, and establishing one-stop centers for women to file complaints and access legal aid.

Eligibility Criteria

Although the full details of the eligibility criteria are yet to be announced, sources indicate that the scheme is expected to benefit 15-20 lakh women between the ages of 18-60 from families with an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh, with a special focus on the Below Poverty Line (BPL) sections.

According to the draft eligibility criteria, beneficiaries should be residents of Delhi for the past five years and must have a bank account linked to an Aadhaar number. Importantly, applicants should not be enlisted in any other government financial assistance scheme, such as the widow pension.

Online Registration and Verification

Beneficiaries will be able to register for the scheme online. The registration process will feature multi-level antecedent verification, aimed at preventing the inclusion of “bogus or fake” beneficiaries, similar to the Union government’s Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programme.

Criticism of Opposition Parties

Earlier in the event, Nadda criticized the AAP government and its leader Arvind Kejriwal, referring to Kejriwal’s claim that the BJP’s CM was “temporary.” Nadda countered this by asserting that PM Modi had provided Delhi with a “tikao” (long-lasting) CM.

Additionally, Nadda slammed the Congress party for failing to prioritize women-led development, emphasizing that there was no substantial difference between Congress and the AAP in this regard.