Delhi CM Atishi Accuses BJP of Hooliganism, Alleges Bias from Election Commission

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in “hooliganism” amidst the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Atishi alleged that the Election Commission and Delhi Police were shielding BJP workers, while unfairly targeting leaders and members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Atishi Raises Concerns Over Democracy in India

Atishi, who is contesting the Kalkaji constituency, expressed deep concerns about the current state of democracy in India. She stated, “Democracy is now in the hands of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, and the nation is watching whether it will survive in the national capital.”

Atishi criticized BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, accusing him and his family members of violent conduct in Kalkaji. Despite these claims, she alleged that no action had been taken against them by the authorities. “The people of Delhi are watching everything. One side is promoting violence and stopping welfare schemes, while AAP is focused on saving Rs 25,000 per month for every household,” she said.

FIR Filed Against Atishi by Delhi Police

Atishi’s statement followed the registration of an FIR against her by Delhi Police. She was accused of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and obstructing a public servant while protesting. Authorities reported that Atishi, accompanied by 50-70 supporters and 10 vehicles, blocked Fateh Singh Marg. When instructed to vacate the area, she allegedly obstructed a police officer, and an AAP worker was accused of slapping a head constable.

Atishi’s Social Media Response

In response to the FIR, Atishi took to social media platform X, accusing the Election Commission of being biased in favor of the BJP. She emphasized that, despite the alleged misconduct by BJP members, no action had been taken against them.

Also Read: UN Humanitarians Express Concern Over Escalating Hostilities in Sudan

Delhi Assembly Elections and Upcoming Results

Delhi CM Atishi Accuses BJP of Hooliganism, Alleges Bias from Election Commission

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with the results expected to be announced on February 8. The political future of Delhi is at stake, with significant focus on the clashes between BJP and AAP candidates.