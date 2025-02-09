Outgoing Delhi CM Atishi to Resign as BJP Ends AAP’s Decade-Long Rule

New Delhi: In a dramatic political shift, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is set to resign from her position at 11 AM on Sunday following the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s decisive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.

With this landslide win, the BJP has ended the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s decade-long reign in the national capital.

Atishi’s Resignation and AAP’s Decline

Atishi, a key figure and strategist for AAP, will submit her resignation at the LG Secretariat. Despite AAP’s crushing defeat, she managed to retain her Kalkaji seat, securing victory over BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by a narrow margin of 3,521 votes. However, this minor success was overshadowed by the party’s overall electoral disaster.

Several prominent AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain, suffered unexpected losses, shaking the party’s foundation. The defeat not only marks the collapse of Kejriwal’s governance model but also indicates a shift in voter sentiment, signaling that free welfare schemes and populist policies are no longer enough to secure electoral victories.

BJP’s Resurgence: A New Political Landscape in Delhi

The BJP’s victory marks a significant milestone, allowing the party to reclaim Delhi after nearly a decade of setbacks in the 2015 and 2020 elections. The sweeping mandate solidifies the BJP’s dominance in North India, as the party now controls Delhi alongside neighboring states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan.

A major factor in BJP’s triumph was its strong performance in border constituencies, particularly those adjacent to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. This region saw overwhelming support for BJP, reinforcing the party’s influence in strategic locations.

Factors Behind AAP’s Defeat

Several critical missteps and governance issues contributed to AAP’s downfall:

Failed Accusations Against Haryana Government: AAP repeatedly blamed the Haryana government for Yamuna water contamination, but this narrative failed to resonate with voters. Mismanagement of Stubble-Burning Crisis: AAP’s inability to address air pollution in Delhi and Punjab led to public backlash, especially with its ongoing disputes with the Centre and Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor. Governance Fatigue and Unmet Promises: After ruling Delhi for ten years, public dissatisfaction with AAP’s policies and governance style became apparent.

What’s Next for Delhi?

With a decisive mandate, the BJP is set to roll out its vision for Delhi’s future, focusing on governance, infrastructure, and public services. This transition marks the end of the Kejriwal era, ushering in a new phase of leadership and development.