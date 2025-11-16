Delhi CM attends BJP strategy meeting for Nov 30 MCD by-elections

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Sunday held an organisational meeting to devise a winning strategy for the by-elections on 12 seats of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled on November 30.

Chaired by National Organisational General Secretary B.L. Santosh, the meeting saw top city leaders being assigned key responsibilities for ensuring a clean sweep in the by-elections so as to bolster the BJP’s strength in the civic House.

As many as 53 candidates are in the fray for the 12 seats for which the by-elections will be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be held on December 3. The BJP held nine out of the 12 vacant wards where the by-election is scheduled.

Also Read: Yunus regime’s nervousness shows its growing fear of Awami League’s resurgence in Bangladesh’s politics: Report

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in a post on X, said, “Today, at the important organisational meeting held at the state office regarding the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation by-elections, we received the inspiring guidance of the esteemed National Organisational General Secretary Shri B.L. Santosh Ji.”

“The Delhi BJP organisation is fully committed to hoisting the flag of victory once again in Delhi with its dedication, discipline, and spirit of service. This meeting was attended by Honourable State President Shri Virendra Sachdeva Ji, State Organisational General Secretary Shri Pawan Rana Ji, along with senior office-bearers and public representatives of Delhi BJP,” she said.

Santosh also shared information about the meeting and said in a message on X, “Held review meeting of preparations for by-elections to 12 wards of Delhi Municipal Corporation to be held on 30 November 2025. Hon’ble CM Smt@gupta_rekha, State President Sri @Virend_Sachdeva, Union MoS Sri Harsh Malhotra participated in the meeting.”

The CM, earlier, said, “These by-elections are an extremely important step towards continuously ensuring local development, cleanliness, and order in Delhi.”

“All our candidates are committed to serving the public with complete dedication, honesty, and transparency. It is a matter of pride for us that out of our total 12 candidates, eight are women,” she added.

The by-elections were necessitated after the Councillors from these seats were elected to Parliament and the Delhi Assembly in the past 12 months.

Eleven councillors, including CM Gupta, were elected as Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

The Dwarka-B ward has been vacant since last year after the BJP’s Kamaljeet Sehrawat was elected as a Member of Parliament from West Delhi.

According to an MCD official, the BJP at present has 116 councillors, AAP has 98, Indraprastha Vikas Party has 15 and Congress has eight and one seat with an Independent in the 250-member civic House.