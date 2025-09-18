Delhi CM opens 502 Anganwadis, announces Rs 10 crore loan for MSME businesswomen

New Delhi: Promising to make Delhi a model state, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched 502 refurbished Anganwadi-cum-creche for working women and announced collateral free loans of up to Rs 10 crore to women in the MSME sector.

“We want Delhi to be a shining model for other states to follow,” said the CM, declaring that the government has redesignated women employees of day care centres as ‘Mausis’.

“There will be no Anganwadi workers from now on. They will be known as ‘Mausis’ who will take care of kids like children of their own sisters,” said CM Gupta.

Anganwadi and creche workers will now be addressed by the new name ‘Mausi’, which symbolises motherly affection, care, and nurturing, she said.

CM Gupta said the 502 Anganwadi-cum-creche would offer a daycare facility for children of working women, where their children would be looked after while they remain busy during the day.

In a message on X, she said, “The inauguration of 502 Palna Anganwadi-cum-Creche centres in Delhi is a new line of peace in the lives of working and toiling mothers. These centres are a guarantee of nutrition and care for tiny children. Now mothers will be able to balance their dreams and responsibilities with peace of mind.”

“Under the Seva Pakhwada, on the occasion of the birthday of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, this invaluable gift has been given to the mothers in Delhi. These 502 centres will serve as a pillar for the nutrition and care of young children and will support working and hardworking mothers in fulfilling their employment and responsibilities,” she said.

Shedding light on a new MSME scheme in the works, the Chief Minister said, “Under this scheme, women entrepreneurs will be given loans of up to 10 crore rupees by the government without any conditions or security. This will enable them to start their own businesses and become self-reliant.”

She said the step will give new strength to women in the direction of entrepreneurship and self-employment.

“The women will be given the Rs 10 crore on the government’s own guarantee,” she said.

Earlier, the CM announced that the Delhi government is working with the aim of converting the entire public transport fleet to electric.

In a post on X, CM Gupta said, “Today, I participated in the 26th SAFE Annual Convention 2025 and the 3rd Edition of SIAM Green Plate EV Rally event held at the India Mandapam. The Delhi government is working with firm resolve towards making the capital clean, green, and ready for the future. Through events like the EV rally, we are raising awareness among the general public and making them partners in this transformative journey.”

“Our clear goal is that by the year 2026, Delhi’s public transport will be fully electric. This initiative will not only reduce pollution but also serve as a means to make the lives of millions of citizens healthier, safer, and more convenient,” she wrote on X.