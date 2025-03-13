Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Celebrates Holi with Special Children at Asha Kiran Shelter Home

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta celebrated Holi with the children of Asha Kiran Shelter Home celebrated Holi with the children of Asha Kiran Shelter Home in Rohini on Thursday, spreading festive cheer and extending her greetings to the residents.

Joyful Holi Celebrations with Special Children

Amidst the vibrant celebrations, CM Gupta applied gulal and interacted warmly with the children. Expressing her joy, she stated:

“Today, I celebrated Holi with the children of Asha Kiran, and it felt wonderful. The children were very happy.”

CM Assesses Living Conditions at Asha Kiran

During her visit, CM Gupta also inspected the living conditions at the shelter home. She noted areas that needed improvement and assured that the concerned authorities had been informed to address them.

“I wanted to understand how they are living here and identify any shortcomings in the system. I have noted the areas that need improvement and have informed the concerned authorities to address them,” she said.

Commitment to Welfare and Surprise Visits

The Chief Minister promised to make unannounced visits in the future to ensure that the shelter home remains well-maintained at all times.

“While today’s visit was planned, next time, I will come unannounced, and I expect things to remain as well-maintained as they appeared today,” she emphasized.

Special Arrangements for Specially-Abled Children

CM Gupta personally interacted with the children and observed their well-being. She stressed the need for better facilities, especially for specially-abled children.

She directed officials to:

Improve park facilities for the children.

for the children. Expand the shelter home’s occupancy to accommodate more children in need.

“Although they were not in a position to share much about themselves, I could still see a sense of peace on their faces. I will continue to keep this under observation and make regular visits,” she assured.

Holi Greetings and Responsible Celebrations

Extending her Holi greetings to all Delhiites, CM Gupta urged citizens to celebrate responsibly by conserving water and using natural colours.

“I extend my heartfelt Holi greetings to all Delhi residents. May this Holi be safe, and let’s avoid wasting water by playing with natural colours. Keeping Delhi beautiful and clean is our shared responsibility,” she said.