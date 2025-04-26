Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Visits Shalimar Bagh: Focus on Civic Improvements and Visa Enforcement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Shalimar Bagh in North-West Delhi on Saturday to inspect ongoing development projects and address civic issues in the area. During her visit, she expressed condolences for the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, stating that the entire nation is in mourning and that public programs have been canceled in light of the tragedy.

Infrastructure Development Initiatives

CM Gupta announced several infrastructure projects aimed at improving conditions in slum areas and underdeveloped blocks. These projects include the installation of pipelines to address water scarcity, construction of streets and drains, and road repairs. She emphasized that the Delhi government is committed to enhancing the quality of life for all residents, particularly those in marginalized communities.

Collaborative Efforts for Urban Cleanliness

In collaboration with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Public Works Department (PWD), and the Haryana government, CM Gupta outlined plans to address issues related to neglected land and environmental concerns. The initiative aims to create a cleaner and more organized environment for residents, with a focus on constructing roads and improving infrastructure.

Enforcement of Visa Revocation Orders

CM Gupta confirmed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has revoked all visas issued to Pakistani nationals, except for medical, diplomatic, and long-term visas, effective April 27, 2025. She stated that existing medical visas will also become invalid after April 29, 2025. The Delhi government is ensuring strict compliance with these orders and is actively tracking and addressing any violations.

This visit underscores CM Gupta’s commitment to addressing civic issues and ensuring the safety and security of Delhi’s residents.