Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Vows Action Against Private Schools Over Unjustified Fee Hikes

New Delhi: In response to escalating public outrage over alleged arbitrary fee hikes by private schools in the capital, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday assured strong measures against erring institutions. She emphasized that the government is committed to protecting the interests of parents and students.

CM Gupta: “No School Has the Right to Harass Parents or Children”

Speaking to the media after a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, CM Rekha Gupta stated:

“No school has any right to harass parents or children. There are rules and regulations for fee hikes, and they must be followed. If any school is found violating them, they will have to face action. Notices are being issued today.”

This announcement follows widespread criticism and protests, including a recent demonstration in Dwarka where parents accused a private school of not only hiking fees arbitrarily but also allegedly confining students inside the library for 25 days.

Shocking Allegation: Students Allegedly Locked in Library

A parent claimed that the alleged “library arrest” began on March 20, with students reportedly kept in the school library during school hours, leaving them distressed and mentally affected. The school has yet to issue a public response to these serious accusations.

Government Launches Citywide Crackdown on Fee Hikes

In a swift response, Education Minister Ashish Sood confirmed that an inspection team visited the Dwarka school after receiving multiple complaints from concerned parents.

Key steps being taken by the Delhi government include:

All SDMs to inspect private schools citywide

18-point compliance questionnaire to gather accurate data on fee structures

to gather accurate data on fee structures Launch of a dedicated email ID for parents to report unjustified fee hikes

for parents to report unjustified fee hikes Formation of a special review committee comprising the Deputy Director of Education and Director of Accounts to audit school financial practices

Push for Transparency and Accountability in Private Education

The Delhi government’s strong stance signals a larger push for transparency, compliance, and accountability within the private education sector. The administration aims to curb exploitative practices and ensure children are not subjected to mental or emotional distress due to school management decisions.

As investigations progress, more clarity is expected on the shocking allegations emerging from the Dwarka school, and authorities have assured strict action if rules are found to be violated.