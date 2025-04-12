Delhi CM Stops Convoy to Confront Man Throwing Rotis for Cows on Road – Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: In a notable incident from Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta halted her convoy to personally advise a man who was throwing rotis (flatbreads) on the road to feed stray cows. The man’s intentions were clearly rooted in compassion, but CM Rekha Gupta expressed concern over the method of feeding.

In a video shared on her official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Chief Minister is seen stepping out of her vehicle and speaking respectfully with the man. She explained that food, especially rotis, should be treated with respect as they symbolize our culture, values, and gratitude.

Feeding Stray Cows on Roads Discouraged

CM Gupta urged the man not to discard food items on the roads, pointing out the potential risks involved. She highlighted that such actions often attract animals like cows and other strays into public roads, creating traffic disruptions and endangering both animals and pedestrians.

She further recommended that those who wish to feed cows should visit designated gaushalas (cow shelters), where animals can be cared for in a safe and clean environment.

Halts her convoy and asks people to refrain from feeding cows on roads and instead visit gaushalas. pic.twitter.com/NkSGO8OoeM — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 12, 2025

Promoting Respect for Food and Culture

Rekha Gupta emphasized that food should not be disrespected or wasted by being thrown on streets. “Feeding should be done with dignity, aligning with our culture and responsibilities,” she stated. Her conversation with folded hands and composed demeanor received appreciation online for being both humble and impactful.

Delhi Government Allocates ₹40 Crore for Model Cow Shelters

Highlighting her commitment to animal welfare, CM Gupta noted that the Delhi government has allocated ₹40 crore for the development of model gaushalas across the national capital. These shelters aim to provide structured care for stray cattle and promote responsible feeding practices.

Social Media Reactions Applaud CM’s Initiative

The video of this interaction has gone viral on social media, with netizens praising CM Rekha Gupta for handling the situation with sensitivity and cultural awareness. Many lauded her for setting a positive example and raising awareness about the importance of respecting food and managing stray animals responsibly.