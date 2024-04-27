Delhi court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in case of evading ED summons

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly evading its summons in the Delhi Waqf Board related money laundering case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra granted bail to Khan on a personal bond of Rs 15,000 and one surety of like amount after he appeared before the court.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had moved moved the court, alleging non appearance before the agency, accusing Khan of not joining the probe in the case related to the money laundering case.

The federal probe agency has alleged that Khan has elevated his role from witness to accused by filing an anticipatory bail plea and running away from the investigation.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Simon Benjamin, appearing for the ED, alleged that they were never able to conclude the probe against him because he was not presenting himself before the agency.

The ED had filed the money laundering case related to the purchase of a property worth Rs 36 crore in the Okhla area allegedly at the behest of Khan, who is also the sitting MLA from the area.

The ED has filed a chargesheet against four accused persons and one firm, alleging that Rs 100 crore Waqf Properties were given on lease illegally.

The ED further alleged that 32 contractual employees were appointed in the Delhi Waqf Board during the chairmanship of Khan, who flouted the rules.