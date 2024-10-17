India

Delhi court to pass order on AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on Friday

A Delhi court is likely to pass on Friday its order on the bail application of AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

Fouzia Farhana17 October 2024 - 18:43
Delhi court to pass order on AAP leader Satyendar Jain's bail plea on Friday
Delhi court to pass order on AAP leader Satyendar Jain's bail plea on Friday

New Delhi: A Delhi court is likely to pass on Friday its order on the bail application of AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. He is currently in judicial custody.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal had reserved the order after hearing the arguments on the application from the accused as well as the ED.

Jain’s counsel had told the court that no purpose would be served by keeping him in further custody.

The ED had opposed the application, saying that if released, Jain may influence the witnesses or flee from justice.

The ED case stems from an FIR lodged against Jain by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Source
PTI
Tags
Fouzia Farhana17 October 2024 - 18:43

Related Articles

Gold jumps Rs 450 to breach Rs 79k-mark; silver remains flat

Gold jumps Rs 450 to breach Rs 79k-mark; silver remains flat

17 October 2024 - 18:22
Madhya Pradesh's Nikita Porwal Crowned Femina Miss India 2024

Madhya Pradesh’s Nikita Porwal Crowned Femina Miss India 2024

17 October 2024 - 17:24
Rahul Gandhi meets representatives of Valmiki community, offers prayers at Valmiki temple

Rahul Gandhi meets representatives of Valmiki community, offers prayers at Valmiki temple

17 October 2024 - 17:07
Maharashtra: Doctor ends life after harassment from husband, in-laws over Rs 1 cr demand

Maharashtra: Doctor ends life after harassment from husband, in-laws over Rs 1 cr demand

16 October 2024 - 17:21
Back to top button