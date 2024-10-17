Delhi court to pass order on AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on Friday

New Delhi: A Delhi court is likely to pass on Friday its order on the bail application of AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. He is currently in judicial custody.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal had reserved the order after hearing the arguments on the application from the accused as well as the ED.

Jain’s counsel had told the court that no purpose would be served by keeping him in further custody.

The ED had opposed the application, saying that if released, Jain may influence the witnesses or flee from justice.

The ED case stems from an FIR lodged against Jain by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.