Delhi Earthquake: Government Issues Warning of Possible Aftershocks

Delhi: The Central government has issued a warning regarding potential aftershocks following a low-magnitude earthquake that struck Delhi and surrounding areas early on Monday.

The earthquake, measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale, occurred at 5:36 AM and was centered 9 km east of New Delhi, at a depth of 5 km.

Government Urges Calm Amid Aftershock Concerns

Union Earth Sciences Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh advised residents to remain calm and exercise safety precautions while preparing for any potential aftershocks. In a tweet on X, Dr. Singh reassured the public, stating that authorities and experts from the Ministry of Earth Sciences are closely monitoring the situation.

“Following the earthquake tremors felt this morning in and around Delhi at about 5:36 AM, the authorities are keeping a close watch and professional experts as well officials in the Ministry of Earth Sciences are constantly monitoring. However, it is advised to stay calm and exercise safety precautions and preparedness for possible aftershocks, if any,” Dr. Singh wrote.

Earthquake Hits Delhi-NCR

The earthquake, registering a 4.0 magnitude, struck Delhi-NCR early Monday morning, sending strong tremors across the region. The epicenter was located in Delhi, which resulted in stronger tremors than would typically be expected from a 4.0-magnitude earthquake.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 5 km, which contributed to the intensity of the tremors. The NCS posted the earthquake’s details on X, which read:

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 17-02-24, 5:36 AM IST, Lat: 28.59°N & Long: 77.16°E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 9 km E of New Delhi.”

Prime Minister Modi Cautions People About Aftershocks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to social media to urge the residents of Delhi and surrounding areas to remain calm and alert. PM Modi acknowledged the tremors felt in the region and reiterated the importance of following safety protocols during such events.

“Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Safety Measures to Follow During Aftershocks

In light of the earthquake and potential aftershocks, the government has emphasized the importance of safety measures, such as: