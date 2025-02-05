Delhi Elections 2025: Rahul Gandhi Questions ‘Biggest Scam’ in Delhi; Mallikarjun Kharge Calls for Change

New Delhi: The battle for Delhi intensified as voting for the Delhi Assembly elections took place on Wednesday, with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge making strong appeals to the electorate.

The elections will determine whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retains power, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stages a comeback, or the Congress revives its influence in the national capital.

Rahul Gandhi Casts His Vote, Questions ‘Biggest Scam’ in Delhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi exercised his franchise early in the day, using the opportunity to question the governance of the AAP-led Delhi government. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he urged Delhiites to vote and reflect on the current state of the city.

“My dear brothers and sisters of Delhi, I urge all of you to go out and vote today. Every vote you cast for the Congress will protect your rights, strengthen the Constitution, and steer Delhi back onto the path of progress,” wrote Gandhi.

Targeting the AAP government, he raised questions about the city’s infrastructure and alleged corruption. “While voting, remember who is responsible for polluted air, dirty water, and broken roads. Who spoke of clean politics and then carried out the biggest scam in Delhi?” he posted, without naming any party directly but leaving little doubt about his target.

Mallikarjun Kharge Calls for Change in Delhi

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also issued a fervent appeal to the people of Delhi, urging them to vote for a government that prioritizes development and governance over rhetoric.

“I appeal to the respected people of Delhi to cast their valuable vote. Your one vote will prove to be a symbol of change in Delhi,” Kharge posted on X.

Highlighting the failures of the current administration, he added, “If Delhi has to move forward on the path of development like before, then choose those people who have worked for Delhi. They have not cheated you by making false promises.”

Kharge criticized those in power for their lack of action on civic issues. “Those who have not taken even a single step for improving broken roads, dirty water, garbage, and polluted air and only made excuses – you have to think how much they care about you before pressing the button on the EVM. Those who only want to hold on to power by doing fake wrestling are not the rightful owners of your vote.”

Delhi Votes: Security Tightened, High Stakes for All Parties

Polling across all 70 Assembly constituencies began early in the morning and is set to continue until 6 p.m. Given the high political stakes, security measures have been significantly intensified. Nearly 3,000 polling booths have been identified as sensitive, prompting the deployment of 220 paramilitary force companies, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 Home Guards. Drone surveillance and Quick Reaction Teams have also been stationed to ensure a smooth and fair election process.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Casts His Vote, Urges Delhi Voters to Choose Development in Assembly Elections

This election holds particular significance, as it is expected to be a closely contested three-way battle between AAP, BJP, and Congress. The outcome will indicate whether AAP can sustain its dominance, BJP can regain lost ground, or Congress can reclaim its former stronghold in the capital.

Key Issues Dominating the Delhi Elections 2025

Several critical issues have shaped voter sentiment in this election:

Pollution & Environment – Delhi continues to struggle with hazardous air quality and polluted water sources. Infrastructure & Civic Amenities – Roads, waste management, and water supply have been major concerns for residents. Corruption Allegations – Multiple allegations of financial mismanagement and irregularities have been leveled against the AAP government. Law & Order – Rising incidents of crime and governance lapses have been discussed widely in campaign debates. Youth & Employment – With increasing unemployment, young voters are looking for concrete job creation policies.

Previous Election Results & Expectations

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP secured a landslide victory, winning 62 out of 70 seats. BJP managed to secure eight seats, while Congress suffered a historic setback, failing to win even a single seat for the second consecutive term.

As polling day unfolds, all eyes will be on the voter turnout and whether any shifts in political sentiment are reflected in the results. The final election outcome is set to be declared on February 8, which will provide a clearer picture of Delhi’s political future.

With the high-stakes electoral battle, intense security, and growing political tensions, the Delhi elections remain a key event that will shape the governance and leadership of India’s capital in the years to come.