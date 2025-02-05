Delhi Elections: Will BJP Make a Comeback in Delhi after 26 Years? These Exit Polls Will Shock You

New Delhi: Exit polls released on Wednesday suggest that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to have a significant edge over the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections. The Congress, on the other hand, is projected to make little to no impact, with most surveys showing them struggling to secure seats.

The official results will be declared on February 8 after the counting of votes. Exit polls are projections based on interviews conducted with voters after they cast their ballots and may vary from the final results.

Mixed Exit Poll Predictions

According to the Matrize exit poll, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is expected to win between 35 and 40 seats, while AAP is projected to secure 32 to 37 seats. The Congress is predicted to win 0 to 1 seat, showing no significant improvement from its current position.

The People’s Pulse exit poll had a more substantial prediction for the BJP, estimating that the NDA could secure 51 to 60 seats, while AAP might win only 10 to 19 seats. The Congress, as per this poll, is unlikely to open its account in the Delhi assembly.

The People’s Insight exit poll gave the NDA 40 to 44 seats, with AAP trailing behind at 25 to 29 seats. Similar to the other polls, Congress was projected to win 0 to 1 seat.

The P-Marq exit poll predicted 39 to 49 seats for the BJP and its allies, 21 to 31 for AAP, and again, 0 to 1 for the Congress.

Finally, the JVC exit poll projected the BJP-led NDA to win 39 to 45 seats, with AAP securing 22 to 31 seats, and Congress again getting 0 to 2 seats.

Delhi Assembly Dynamics

In the 70-member Delhi Assembly, the majority mark stands at 36 seats. Currently, AAP holds a dominant position with 62 MLAs, while the BJP has only eight, and the Congress holds no seats.

Voter Turnout and Final Results

The polling for the Delhi Assembly elections took place on Wednesday, and nearly 58% of the 1.55 crore eligible voters cast their votes by 5 pm. As the exit polls suggest a close race, all eyes are now on the official results, which will be announced on February 8.

As the exit polls give the BJP a clear lead over AAP, the final results will determine if these projections hold true or if the AAP can defy the predictions and maintain its majority. Congress, meanwhile, is expected to face another disappointing result in Delhi’s political landscape.

Additional Exit Polls