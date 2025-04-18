Delhi Government Cracks Down on Illegal Roadside Eateries, Orders Power and Water Disconnection

In a strong move to curb illegal commercial activities, the Delhi government has decided to take strict action against unauthorized roadside eateries (dhabas) operating in the city. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Friday that all such illegal establishments will be demolished, and their water and electricity connections will be cut.

During his inspection visit to Rajouri Garden in West Delhi, Sirsa expressed concerns over the high number of illegal food joints and meat shops operating without proper permissions. “In a single lane, over 40-50 illegal dhabas and meat shops are being run without licenses. This will not be tolerated anywhere in Delhi,” he stated in an interview with PTI-Bhasha.

Strict Action Ordered Against Unauthorized Commercial Activity

Minister Sirsa has directed the District Commissioner and Additional Commissioner to immediately initiate action against these establishments. “All such illegal setups will be sealed and demolished. Their electricity and water supply will be discontinued as a penalty for operating without legal approval,” Sirsa said.

He emphasized that such illegal operations not only violate laws but also contribute to local pollution and unhygienic conditions. “Strict measures must be taken to put an end to these unauthorized activities in the national capital,” he added.

Delhi to Deploy GPS-Enabled Water Tankers in High-Pollution Zones

Addressing pollution concerns in Delhi, Sirsa also revealed that the government will deploy GPS-equipped water tankers in areas with high pollution levels. These tankers will be used to suppress dust particles and improve air quality.

“These tankers will be monitored daily to ensure they are effectively deployed in pollution hotspots,” the minister added. He further mentioned that efforts are underway to ban entry of outdated and high-emission vehicles into the city to combat air pollution more effectively.