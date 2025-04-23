Delhi Government Rolls Out Cool Roof Technology to Beat the Heat

In a major step toward sustainable urban living, the Delhi government has announced the implementation of cool roof technology across prominent bus terminals and government buildings. The initiative aims to provide thermal comfort during Delhi’s scorching summers and reduce energy consumption.

The first phase of the rollout includes installations at the Vivekananda Bus Terminal, Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, Maharana Pratap Bus Terminal (Kashmiri Gate), and the Delhi Secretariat.

What is Cool Roof Technology?

Cool roof technology involves modifying roofs to reflect a greater amount of sunlight and absorb less heat than traditional roofs. This helps in maintaining lower indoor temperatures and reduces dependency on air conditioning systems.

How Does Cool Roof Technology Work?

Cool roofs are made using special reflective materials such as:

Fiberglass asphalt shingles with ceramic coatings

with ceramic coatings Polymer and wooden shingles

Clay, slate, and concrete tiles

Reflective metal shingles or tiles

These materials reflect UV rays, release absorbed heat faster, and act as insulators, minimizing heat transfer into the building.

Benefits of Cool Roofs in Delhi

Lower indoor temperatures during extreme heat Reduced electricity bills by minimizing air conditioning usage Enhanced comfort for passengers and employees Environmental impact reduction through decreased energy consumption Urban heat island effect mitigation

A Climate-Responsive Step Towards a Greener Capital

With Delhi’s rising summer temperatures, this initiative aligns with climate-resilient infrastructure development. It also supports India’s broader sustainability goals, offering an affordable and effective solution to combat heat stress in urban environments.

The Delhi government’s cool roof initiative not only boosts energy efficiency but also ensures that public facilities remain comfortable throughout the intense summer season. As the capital sets an example, this move could inspire similar implementations across other Indian cities.