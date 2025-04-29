Delhi Govt Approves Landmark Bill to Regulate Fees in Private and Government Schools

In a major step to control unregulated fee hikes, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday approved a draft bill aimed at regulating fee structures in private schools. The legislation, once enacted, will empower the Delhi government to monitor and take action against schools that fail to follow the guidelines set by the Education Department.

Legislation to Apply to 1,677 Private and Aided Schools

Calling it a historic move, CM Gupta said, “The draft bill recommended by the Delhi Cabinet will give the government authority over fee regulation in 1,677 private schools, including aided institutions.” The bill aims to bring relief to thousands of parents who frequently raise concerns about fee harassment.

Also Read: Telangana Sees Surge in Beer Demand: Shocking Number of Cases drinking Daily!

Clear Guidelines for Fee Fixation Process

The legislation outlines the entire procedure for fixing school fees, specifying the roles of school managements, the Directorate of Education, and parents. It seeks to introduce transparency and reduce ambiguity in how fee hikes are proposed and approved.

Empowering the Government to Act

Education Minister Ashish Sood emphasized that the bill provides the government with the power to instruct schools to either increase or decrease fees based on justified reasons. “If a school fails to comply, the government can initiate punitive action,” he stated, suggesting the provisions may take effect from the current academic session.

Investigations Prompted the Legislation

CM Gupta revealed that the government had deployed district magistrates to gather first-hand information from parents. These investigations found multiple cases of unauthorized fee hikes, prompting the Cabinet to act decisively.

Addressing Gaps in the Existing Delhi School Act

The Delhi School Education Act, 1973, under Section 17(3), only mandates that school managers submit their fee plans before the academic year. However, it lacks provisions granting the government authority to control or cap these fees. The new draft bill seeks to bridge that legal gap.