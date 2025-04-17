Delhi Govt Issues Notices to 11 Private Schools Over Fee Hike, Financial Irregularities

New Delhi: In a significant move to rein in irregularities in the private education sector, the Delhi government has issued show-cause notices to 11 private schools for unjustified fee hikes and account mismanagement.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood hailed a major breakthrough in the case of a high-profile private school in Dwarka, where a court has ordered an inspection led by the District Magistrate.

Preliminary Audit Finds Signs of Mismanagement

Speaking to IANS, Minister Sood revealed that the schools were flagged after their accounts were inspected by Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs). The audits showed prima facie evidence of financial mismanagement, prompting the government to take strict action.

“We don’t want to sensationalize the issue, but we are committed to safeguarding students’ and parents’ interests,” said Sood.

List of Schools Named in the Government Action

The 11 schools served notices include:

Green Land Public School, Rajgarh Colony

Geeta Bal Bharti Senior Secondary School, Rajgarh Colony

Saroj Montessori Public School, Vivek Vihar

Puneet Public School, Vishwas Nagar

Arwachin Bharti Bhawan School, Vivek Vihar

Lancer Convent, Prashant Vihar

The Srijan School, Model Town

Queen Mary’s School

Guru Tegh Bahadur School

Mira Model School, Janakpuri

St. Gregorious School

Government May Take Over Dwarka School, Says Court

In a striking revelation, Minister Sood stated that a court, acting on the District Magistrate’s report, has recommended government takeover of a top Dwarka-based private school due to repeated violations and high-handed practices. The court also directed the Director of Education to ensure compliance with the Delhi School Education Act, 1973.

Five-Year-Old Issue Finally Resolved, Says Minister

“This is how we’ve resolved a five-year-old legacy issue,” said Sood, criticizing the previous AAP government under Arvind Kejriwal for inaction and political theatrics.

650 School Audits Completed in 2 Months

Sood emphasized the speed and efficiency of the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government, claiming that 650 schools have been audited in just two months—compared to 750 in 10 years under AAP.

Unfair Fee Hikes Ignored by Previous Govt: Sood

On the issue of parent protests over unjustified fee hikes, Sood said these complaints have persisted for years, but the AAP government failed to act.

“The previous government only made populist comments to grab headlines,” he said.

AAP Leaders Accused of Spreading Misinformation

Sood also criticized AAP leaders for trying to defame the new BJP government by spreading misinformation regarding power subsidy suspensions and increased outages—claims he called baseless.

“They make an allegation and run away without addressing our clarifications,” Sood added.

Annual Audit Mandatory for All Private Schools

The Delhi School Education Act, 1973 mandates yearly audits of all 1,677 private schools in the city. However, according to the Minister, only about 75 schools were audited annually over the past decade—a shortfall the current government is rapidly addressing.