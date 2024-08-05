Delhi Horror | Dog seen carrying headless newborn in Rohini park

New Delhi: Sensation gripped the parkgoers in Rohini’s Sector 22 when they met with the shocking sight of a dog carrying a headless body of a newborn.

The incident happened Saturday morning in a park of the northwest Delhi locality.

A senior police officer said the matter was reported around 10 am by a local who saw a dog carrying the mutilated body of a newborn.

“The local police immediately reached at the spot and found a mutilated headless body of a newborn baby. The body was taken to a hospital and preserved for post mortem. The gender of the baby could not be ascertained due to mutilation of the body,” he said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the baby had been thrown in the park just after its birth.

“An FIR under section 94 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Aman Vihar Police Station and investigation is underway,” the police officer said.