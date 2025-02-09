Delhi L-G Dissolves Seventh Legislative Assembly Following BJP’s Historic Victory

New Delhi: In a significant political development, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena has officially dissolved the seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT Delhi).

The announcement was made through an official notification issued on Sunday, marking the conclusion of AAP’s 10-year rule in Delhi.

Official Notification on Assembly Dissolution

The notification dated February 7, 2025, stated:

“In exercise of the power conferred upon me by sub-section (2)(b) of section 6 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, I, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, hereby dissolve the Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from 8th February 2025.”

This move comes just a day after the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 results were announced, which saw a historic return of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power, ending AAP’s decade-long dominance.

BJP’s Resurgence and AAP’s Collapse in Delhi

The BJP secured a landslide victory, reclaiming control of Delhi after 27 years, a feat that significantly alters the capital’s political landscape. The party’s success was driven by a focus on infrastructure development, governance reforms, and public welfare programs, shifting voter preference away from AAP’s subsidy-driven policies.

Meanwhile, AAP suffered a massive electoral setback, with key leaders, including:

Arvind Kejriwal (AAP National Convenor)

Manish Sisodia (Former Deputy CM)

Satyendar Jain (Senior AAP Leader)

all losing their respective seats.

Atishi Resigns as Delhi CM Amid Political Upheaval

Earlier in the day, outgoing Chief Minister Atishi, who managed to retain her Kalkaji seat by defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri with a margin of 3,521 votes, formally submitted her resignation to L-G V.K. Saxena at the Delhi Secretariat.

Despite her individual victory, AAP’s overall electoral performance was abysmal, signaling a major shift in voter sentiment against the party’s governance model.

Why Did AAP Lose? Key Factors Behind BJP’s Win

1. Voter Fatigue with Freebie Politics

The Delhi electorate showed signs of fatigue over AAP’s dependency on welfare schemes, opting instead for a governance-driven model promised by BJP.

2. AAP’s Failed Campaign Narrative

AAP’s election campaign, centered around:

Alleged water contamination from Haryana

Frequent confrontations with the Centre and L-G

with the Centre and L-G Accusations of interference in governance by the BJP-led Union Government

failed to resonate with voters, who prioritized infrastructure and law & order concerns over political conflicts.

3. Fallout Over Punjab’s Stubble-Burning Crisis

AAP faced backlash for its handling of stubble burning in Punjab, which contributed significantly to Delhi’s air pollution crisis. The party’s inability to address this environmental concern effectively resulted in voter dissatisfaction.

4. BJP’s Stronghold in Border Constituencies

The BJP’s dominance in constituencies bordering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh played a crucial role in securing its victory. These areas, previously contested, swung decisively towards the saffron party.

What’s Next for Delhi Under BJP Rule?

With a clear and decisive mandate, the BJP is set to implement its vision for the national capital, focusing on: