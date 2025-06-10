Delhi: Major Fire Breaks Out at Shabad Apartment

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out early Tuesday at Shabad Apartment in the national capital, causing panic among residents as thick plumes of smoke engulfed the premises.

No Casualties Reported So Far

According to officials, no casualties have been reported as of now. Firefighting teams swiftly responded to emergency calls and are currently working to control the blaze. Authorities confirmed that residents were safely evacuated, and the situation is being closely monitored.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Dense Smoke Creates Fear Among Locals

The fire resulted in dense smoke spreading across the apartment complex, triggering fear and anxiety among the locals. Nearby residents were seen rushing out of their homes, concerned about the spreading flames and smoke inhalation risks.

Also Read: Top Naxalite Commander Killed in Latehar Encounter, Major Blow to CPI (Maoist)

Police Launch Investigation into the Cause

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, with police teams already at the scene. Preliminary assessments suggest a possible electrical short circuit, but further details will emerge after a detailed inquiry.

Safety Measures Underway

Fire officials have advised residents to stay away from the site until the area is declared safe. Disaster response teams and medical support have also been deployed as a precautionary measure.