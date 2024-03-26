Delhi Police imposes Section 144 at Patel Chowk amid AAP protest

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Tuesday asked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) protestors to clear the Patel Chowk Metro station within 5 minutes, announcing that Section 144 has been imposed in the area as they don’t have permission to hold protests.

“Section 144 has been imposed; there is no permission for protests, and the area should be cleared within 5 minutes,” the police said while making the announcement outside the Patel Chowk Metro station.

The security outside the Patel Chowk Metro station has been heightened after the Aam Aadmi Party said that it would gherao the PM’s residence on the day to register its protest against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the ED in a liquor policy case.

In view of this, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory stating that no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road, or Kemal Ataturk Marg on March 26.