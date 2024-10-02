India

Delhi Police makes biggest-ever drug bust, 4 arrested

The Delhi Police has made one of the biggest drug busts ever seen in the city, seizing over 560 kilograms of cocaine estimated to be worth around Rs 2,000 crore, officials said here.

Fouzia Farhana2 October 2024 - 16:51
173 1 minute read
Delhi Police makes biggest-ever drug bust, 4 arrested
Delhi Police makes biggest-ever drug bust, 4 arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has made one of the biggest drug busts ever seen in the city, seizing over 560 kilograms of cocaine estimated to be worth around Rs 2,000 crore, officials said here.

A Delhi Police Special Cell team nabbed four people from South Delhi’s Mehrauli and confiscated the consignment weighing over 565 kilograms.

The officials said those arrested had planned to sell the cocaine in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

They said the Special Cell team had been working for over two months based on a tip-off which led to the bust just before the festive season.

The four people are being interrogated and a probe is on, police said.

Source
PTI
Tags
Fouzia Farhana2 October 2024 - 16:51
173 1 minute read

Related Articles

LPG Price Hike: Commercial Cylinder Rates Increased – Check New Prices in Major Cities

LPG Price Hike: Commercial Cylinder Rates Increased – Check New Prices in Major Cities

2 October 2024 - 00:43
Petrol Diesel Prices Updated: October 1st Brings Cheaper Rates in Bihar and UP, Check Today's Prices

Petrol Diesel Prices Updated: October 1st Brings Cheaper Rates in Bihar and UP, Check Today’s Prices

2 October 2024 - 00:10
Centre approves 25 crores to flood-hit Tripura

Centre approves 25 crores to flood-hit Tripura

1 October 2024 - 23:40
Odisha: Court awards death sentence to man for murder-rape of minor girl

Odisha: Court awards death sentence to man for murder-rape of minor girl

1 October 2024 - 23:30
Back to top button