Delhi Schools on High Alert After New Wave of Bomb Threats; Exams Postponed

NEW DELHI: Several prominent schools across Delhi were thrown into chaos on Saturday morning, September 20, 2025, after receiving bomb threats, prompting immediate evacuations and a large-scale response from security agencies. The threats, which disrupted ongoing examinations, are the latest in a series of similar incidents that have plagued the national capital this year.

Also Read: IMD Issues Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Alert for Telangana for Next Five Days; Hyderabad on High Alert

Immediate Evacuations and Security Sweep

The Delhi Fire Department received the first alert from a school in Najafgarh around 6:30 AM. Soon after, more threat calls were made to other institutions, including:

Delhi Public School (DPS), Dwarka

Krishna Model Public School

Sarvodaya Vidyalaya

Police teams, along with bomb disposal squads and fire personnel, were immediately dispatched to the locations. As a precautionary measure, all students and staff were safely evacuated from the school premises. Authorities are conducting thorough searches, though no suspicious items have been found as of the latest reports.

DPS Dwarka Postpones Exams, Shuts Down

In a swift response, Delhi Public School (DPS), Dwarka, announced its closure for the day and postponed the mid-term examinations scheduled for Saturday. The school sent an official circular to parents to ensure the safe return of their children.

“Dear Parents,” the message read, “Kindly note that the school will remain closed today i.e Saturday, 20 September 2025 due to unavoidable circumstances. All school buses and private vans/cabs are being sent back immediately… Mid term Exams scheduled for the day stand postponed. Fresh dates will be intimated shortly.”

Escalating Threats Target Delhi-NCR

This incident is not isolated but part of a concerning and escalating pattern of hoax threats targeting educational institutions and public places in Delhi-NCR since the beginning of 2025. Over 150 schools have been targeted in just eight months. The frequency of these threats has been particularly high in recent weeks:

August 18: At least 32 schools received bomb threats.

At least 32 schools received bomb threats. August 20: Around 50 schools were targeted.

Around 50 schools were targeted. August 21: Six more schools received similar threats.

Six more schools received similar threats. August 22: Maxfort School in Dwarka was evacuated.

The scope of these threats has also widened beyond schools to include hotels, hospitals, and even high-security locations like the Delhi High Court and the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Investigators Face Technical Hurdles

The Delhi Police are facing significant challenges in tracing the culprits, who are using sophisticated methods to hide their identities. The perpetrators are using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and proxy servers, which mask their true location. While some email servers have been traced to European or Middle Eastern countries, the actual point of origin remains unknown.

A dedicated unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell is investigating the cases and has sought assistance from international agencies like Interpol. Despite requests to service providers like Google and Outlook.com for IP addresses, legal and technical complexities related to VPN services are causing delays.

In some previous cases, investigations have revealed that students were responsible for sending threats to postpone examinations.

New Safety Protocols for Schools

In response to the recurring threats, the Delhi government has mandated stricter safety measures. Schools are now required to:

Install more CCTV cameras.

Conduct regular evacuation drills.

Submit monthly safety compliance reports.

Ensure adequate support for children with disabilities during emergencies.

The Directorate of Education also released a detailed 115-point Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in May 2025 to guide schools on how to handle such situations effectively.

As search operations continue, the repeated threats have caused significant anxiety among parents, students, and educators, disrupting the academic environment and straining the city’s emergency response resources.