Delhi-NCR Storm: Unusual Weather Brings 77 mm Rain, Strong Winds Surprise IMD

New Delhi: A powerful and unexpected storm swept through Delhi-NCR in the early hours of Friday, bringing wind speeds up to 80 kmph and dumping 77 mm of rainfall — the second-highest recorded in May in over 120 years.

The storm caught both residents and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) by surprise.

Delhi Sees Record Rainfall in May After Midnight Storm

The intense downpour occurred between 2:30 am and 5:30 am, when 60 mm of rain was recorded at Delhi’s Safdarjung weather station, followed by an additional 17 mm over the next few hours. This 24-hour total of 77 mm makes it the city’s second wettest May Day since 1901, and the wettest day overall since August 29, 2024.

Unusual Weather Pattern Behind Delhi’s Intense Storm

According to IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the storm was caused by a rare combination of meteorological factors. Twin cyclonic circulations over Rajasthan drew in moisture from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal — an uncommon occurrence for northwestern India.

Adding to the storm’s strength was a passing western disturbance, extreme heat over western Rajasthan, and powerful upper-level westerly winds exceeding 120 kmph at high altitudes. “All these elements coming together created the perfect storm,” Mohapatra explained.

Why the IMD Couldn’t Predict the Storm’s Severity

Despite forecasting rain for Delhi in the days prior, the IMD admitted that it had not anticipated the intensity of the storm. As of 2:30 am on Friday, only a light thunderstorm alert had been issued.

Mohapatra explained that such violent thunderstorms evolve rapidly and are often only detected through short-term nowcasts, issued just hours before impact. “Thunderstorms are highly unpredictable in medium- to long-range forecasts,” he said.

Impact on Delhi Weather: Temperature Drop and Weekend Showers Ahead

The storm has brought a significant cooling effect to the capital. In many areas, minimum temperatures have dropped by 5 to 6 degrees Celsius, and daytime temperatures are expected to stay below average for the next few days.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorms over the weekend, but wind speeds are expected to remain much lower than Friday’s peak.

IMD Urges Public to Take Alerts Seriously

With this event highlighting the unpredictable nature of extreme weather, the IMD has reminded the public to stay alert. “An orange alert means there is a real possibility of intense weather. It’s a signal to stay vigilant,” said Mohapatra.