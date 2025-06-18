Delhi Tour: CM Revanth Reddy Set to Visit the Delhi for Key Meetings

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit New Delhi for a two-day official tour, with several crucial meetings lined up. According to official sources, CM Revanth will arrive in the national capital this evening and stay there for the next two days.

CM to Meet Union Minister Over Banakacharla Project

One of the primary agendas of CM Revanth Reddy’s Delhi tour is to address concerns regarding the Banakacharla Project. Reports suggest that the Chief Minister, along with Telangana MPs, is expected to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil to discuss the state’s objections and concerns surrounding the project.

This meeting gains significance as the Andhra Pradesh government is reportedly moving quickly with the construction of the Banakacharla Project, raising apprehensions in Telangana over potential water sharing issues.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy to Present Key Report

To strengthen the state’s case, Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy will reportedly deliver a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the implications of the Banakacharla Project, outlining its impact on Telangana’s water resources.

Investment Talks with Former UK PM Tony Blair

Adding another dimension to the Delhi visit, CM Revanth Reddy is also expected to meet former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, who is currently in Delhi. The meeting will focus on potential foreign investments and collaborative development initiatives in Telangana.

Political and Developmental Significance

With both inter-state water disputes and investment dialogues on the agenda, CM Revanth Reddy’s visit to Delhi is expected to have a lasting impact on Telangana’s political and economic landscape.

Stay tuned for more updates on CM Revanth Reddy’s Delhi tour.