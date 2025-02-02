Delhi Weather Update: Air Quality Deteriorates to ‘Very Poor’ Category

New Delhi: Delhi’s air pollution crisis continues to worsen, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) plunging into the ‘very poor’ category.

According to the latest data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI surged to 341 on Sunday at 6 a.m., raising significant concerns over public health and environmental sustainability.

Delhi’s AQI Reaches Critical Levels

The alarming rise in pollution levels has put Delhi among the most polluted cities in the world once again. Several key areas have reported dangerously high AQI readings, pushing them deep into the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories. Here are the latest AQI readings from various locations across the city:

Anand Vihar: 418 (‘Severe’)

418 (‘Severe’) Vivek Vihar: 407 (‘Severe’)

407 (‘Severe’) Wazirpur: 401 (‘Severe’)

401 (‘Severe’) Ashok Vihar: 384 (‘Very Poor’)

384 (‘Very Poor’) Jahangirpuri: 372 (‘Very Poor’)

372 (‘Very Poor’) Punjabi Bagh: 375 (‘Very Poor’)

375 (‘Very Poor’) Patparganj: 367 (‘Very Poor’)

367 (‘Very Poor’) Bawana: 338 (‘Very Poor’)

338 (‘Very Poor’) Rohini: 367 (‘Very Poor’)

367 (‘Very Poor’) R.K. Puram: 358 (‘Very Poor’)

358 (‘Very Poor’) Najafgarh: 282 (‘Poor’)

With Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, and Wazirpur surpassing the AQI threshold of 400, these areas fall into the ‘severe’ pollution category, indicating hazardous air conditions that can significantly impact respiratory health.

What’s Causing Delhi’s Air Pollution Crisis?

The sharp rise in AQI levels has been attributed to a combination of unfavorable meteorological conditions, stagnant air movement, and increasing pollution sources. The primary factors contributing to the deterioration in air quality include:

Low Wind Speed: The lack of strong winds prevents the dispersal of pollutants, causing them to remain trapped close to the surface.

The lack of strong winds prevents the dispersal of pollutants, causing them to remain trapped close to the surface. Smog and Fog Formation: The ongoing winter transition is leading to high moisture content in the air, exacerbating smog formation and reducing visibility.

The ongoing winter transition is leading to high moisture content in the air, exacerbating smog formation and reducing visibility. Vehicular Emissions: High traffic volumes, coupled with inefficient combustion in older vehicles, continue to be a major source of pollution.

High traffic volumes, coupled with inefficient combustion in older vehicles, continue to be a major source of pollution. Construction Activities: Unregulated construction and demolition projects release a significant amount of dust and particulate matter into the air.

Unregulated construction and demolition projects release a significant amount of dust and particulate matter into the air. Industrial and Biomass Burning: Uncontrolled industrial emissions and burning of waste materials contribute heavily to the rise in pollutants.

Weather Conditions and Their Role in Air Quality

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that Delhi is experiencing a seasonal transition, with temperatures fluctuating between winter lows and pre-spring highs. The city has been placed under a yellow alert for moderate to dense fog on Sunday.

Maximum Temperature: Expected to reach 24°C .

Expected to reach . Minimum Temperature: Dropping to 9°C .

Dropping to . Winter to Spring Transition: Daytime temperatures are rising, indicating the onset of milder weather, while nights and early mornings remain chilly.

The presence of fog further exacerbates the pollution crisis by trapping harmful particles near the ground, increasing exposure risks for residents.

Government Measures to Combat Rising Pollution

In response to the worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on January 29, 2025. These measures are designed to curb pollution levels through targeted interventions:

Construction Ban: Stricter controls on construction and demolition activities to prevent dust pollution.

Stricter controls on construction and demolition activities to prevent dust pollution. Traffic Control: Implementation of odd-even schemes and restrictions on heavy vehicles to reduce vehicular emissions.

Implementation of odd-even schemes and restrictions on heavy vehicles to reduce vehicular emissions. Industrial Regulations: Limits on factory emissions and increased monitoring of industrial zones.

Limits on factory emissions and increased monitoring of industrial zones. Public Awareness Campaigns: Government advisories urging residents to minimize outdoor exposure and adopt protective measures.

Health Advisory: Protecting Yourself from Air Pollution

Given the hazardous air quality, residents are strongly advised to take precautionary steps to minimize health risks:

Avoid Outdoor Activities: Reduce exposure, especially for children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions.

Reduce exposure, especially for children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions. Wear N95 Masks: Use high-quality masks to filter out harmful pollutants when venturing outdoors.

Use high-quality masks to filter out harmful pollutants when venturing outdoors. Use Air Purifiers: Keep indoor air clean by using HEPA filter-based air purifiers at home and workplaces.

Keep indoor air clean by using HEPA filter-based air purifiers at home and workplaces. Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of fluids can help flush out toxins and reduce the impact of air pollution.

Drinking plenty of fluids can help flush out toxins and reduce the impact of air pollution. Monitor AQI Levels: Stay updated with real-time AQI data from government portals and weather apps before planning outdoor activities.

Delhi’s Ongoing Battle with Air Pollution

Despite repeated efforts to combat air pollution, Delhi continues to face severe challenges in maintaining breathable air quality. Long-term solutions, such as adopting green energy sources, improving public transportation, and stricter enforcement of environmental regulations, remain crucial in addressing this persistent crisis.

As the city grapples with hazardous pollution levels, residents must stay vigilant and follow recommended safety measures to safeguard their health. Policymakers and authorities must ramp up efforts to implement sustainable solutions that ensure cleaner air for the millions who call Delhi home.