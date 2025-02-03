Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates: AQI Remains ‘Very Poor’ as IMD Predicts Cloudy Weather

New Delhi: Delhi’s air quality continues to remain in the ‘inferior’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 313 on Monday at 6 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As pollution levels surge, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for dense fog in the national capital, warning of possible disruptions due to low visibility.

Delhi’s Air Pollution Worsens: Key Highlights

AQI Status: The AQI in Delhi remains in the ‘very poor’ category, reaching hazardous levels in multiple areas.

Fog & Weather Update: The IMD predicts cloudy conditions with light rain or drizzle in the coming days.

Temperature Forecast: Daytime temperatures will hover around 22°C, while nighttime temperatures may drop to 9°C.

Daytime temperatures will hover around 22°C, while nighttime temperatures may drop to 9°C. Health Risks: Increased pollution levels pose significant health hazards for residents, particularly children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions.

Delhi’s AQI Levels: A Citywide Breakdown

The pollution levels in various parts of Delhi have surged over the past few days, with some areas reporting particularly hazardous AQI readings. As per the CPCB data:

Vivek Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 359 , indicating severe air pollution.

Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 357, making it one of the worst-affected areas.

Ashok Vihar stood at 335, while AQI levels in Jahangirpuri, Punjabi Bagh, Patparganj, and Wazirpur ranged between 322 and 347.

stood at , while AQI levels in ranged between . Other locations like R K Puram, Chandni Chowk, and Najafgarh also recorded AQI figures exceeding 300, placing them in the ‘very poor’ category.

Why is Delhi’s Air Quality Declining?

The worsening pollution levels can be attributed to several factors, including:

Unfavorable Weather Conditions: Calm winds and fluctuating wind directions prevent pollutants from dispersing.

Smog & Low Mixing Heights: Pollutants get trapped close to the ground, intensifying the pollution levels.

Dense Fog: A thick layer of fog over Delhi has reduced visibility and further aggravated pollution by trapping airborne toxins.

A thick layer of fog over Delhi has reduced visibility and further aggravated pollution by trapping airborne toxins. Vehicle & Industrial Emissions: High vehicular traffic, industrial emissions, and construction dust contribute significantly to pollution.

IMD Forecast: What to Expect in the Coming Days?

The IMD has predicted a shift in weather conditions over the next few days due to an approaching western disturbance.

Temperature Variations: Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 22°C , while nighttime temperatures will drop to 9°C .

Cloudy Skies & Drizzle: The forecast suggests overcast conditions with possibilities of light rain or drizzle.

The forecast suggests overcast conditions with possibilities of light rain or drizzle. Persistent ‘Very Poor’ AQI: The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi indicates that AQI levels will continue to remain in the ‘very poor’ category from February 3 to 4.

Health Risks Associated with High AQI

With Delhi’s air pollution worsening, health experts warn of increased risks, particularly for vulnerable groups.

Respiratory Issues: High pollution levels can cause shortness of breath, asthma attacks, and bronchitis.

Cardiovascular Risks: Prolonged exposure to air pollution can increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Eye & Skin Irritation: Smog and pollutants can lead to burning eyes, dry skin, and allergic reactions.

Smog and pollutants can lead to burning eyes, dry skin, and allergic reactions. Weakened Immunity: Long-term exposure can weaken the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to infections.

Precautionary Measures: How to Stay Safe?

Residents should take proactive steps to minimize exposure to polluted air.

Limit Outdoor Activities: Avoid strenuous outdoor activities, especially in the morning and late evening when pollution levels peak.

Use N95 Masks: Wearing a high-quality mask can help filter out harmful particles.

Air Purifiers at Home: Investing in indoor air purifiers can help maintain better air quality indoors.

Stay Hydrated & Eat Healthily: Consuming antioxidant-rich foods can help combat the effects of pollution.

Consuming antioxidant-rich foods can help combat the effects of pollution. Monitor AQI Levels: Use apps and websites to stay updated on real-time air quality data before stepping out.

Government Efforts & Future Outlook

Authorities have been implementing various measures to curb pollution, including restrictions on construction activities, stricter vehicular emission norms, and promoting alternative fuel sources. However, sustained efforts are required to combat the long-term pollution crisis in Delhi.

With AQI levels expected to remain poor in the coming days, residents must stay informed and take necessary precautions to protect their health. As the national capital continues to battle rising pollution, urgent action is needed at both individual and governmental levels to improve air quality and ensure a healthier future.