Delhi’s Discarded Cars Now Rule Hyderabad’s Roads – Experts Warn of Hidden Dangers

Hyderabad: A sudden surge of Delhi-registered second-hand cars has taken over the automobile market across Telangana, dominating city roads, town centers, and used-car showrooms. From Hyderabad, Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar to Nizamabad, vehicles bearing Delhi number plates are now a common sight, creating a buzz among buyers.

With prices nearly 30 to 40 percent lower than local market rates, these cars are attracting massive demand, giving stiff competition to new vehicles. While some buyers are opting for online platforms like OLX, others are relying on local dealers who are importing cars in bulk from Delhi and reselling them in Telangana showrooms. Social media advertisements and booking offers have also fueled the trend, with cars being delivered directly to customers’ homes through large container shipments.

Also Read: Traffic Diversions in Hyderabad From August 27 to September 6

The root cause of this influx lies in Delhi’s strict environmental regulations. With rising air pollution, the Delhi government has enforced a ban on diesel cars older than 10 years and petrol cars older than 15 years. From July 1, these vehicles are not even allowed to refuel, making them virtually unusable in the national capital. The clampdown has left nearly six million cars redundant in Delhi alone.

Dealers are now offloading these vehicles at throwaway prices to other states, and Telangana’s automobile traders are cashing in by reselling them with a modest profit margin. Even middle-class buyers who once settled for small cars are now upgrading to spacious seven-seaters or even luxury brands like Mercedes, BMW, and Audi, all available for under ₹20 lakh.

However, experts caution eager buyers against rushing blindly into these deals. They warn that while the prices seem irresistible, it is vital to verify original documents, body paint condition, and authenticity of spare parts before making a purchase.

The flood of Delhi cars has undoubtedly reshaped the used-car landscape in Telangana, turning once out-of-reach luxury vehicles into a reality for many households—though not without hidden risks.